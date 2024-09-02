What gratitude? It's RUTO who owes me and Mt. Kenya, not the other way round – GACHAGUA shocks the president as he continues with his tribal politics

Monday, September 2, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told a section of Mt. leaders to shut up as they do not have anything substantial to tell Kenyans.
This is after National Assembly Majority
Leader Kimani Ichungwah challenged Gachagua and his backyard to show
gratitude to the President after being awarded seven slots in the cabinet
as their fellows in Nyanza who were awarded two slots did instead of blackmailing
him.
However, in response, Gachagua asked the
leaders to think before they make such sentiments since they directly affect
the region, which he claims has been on the defensive lately.
‘‘Some leaders from this region are trying to
show that this region has not shown President gratitude despite
being given many slots in the government,’’ Gachagua stated.
The DP, instead, told off the leaders by
noting that the region had already shown gratitude to Ruto by electing him and
maintained that it was now the Head of State who owes Mt Kenya.
‘‘We stood with him after he supported our son
Uhuru Kenyatta and that was the biggest gratitude that this region has given
President William Ruto,’’ he added.
Gachagua also said that it was
now William Ruto who owes the region in terms of delivering service
to them, something he said he would help the President achieve.
‘‘President William Ruto is the biggest
beneficiary in this region. We never showed gratitude to Jaramogi Oginga, Raila
Odinga when he stood with Kibaki and Kalonzo Musyoka who stood with us as a
community,’’ he maintained.
Gachagua asked the young leaders to measure
what they speak about the region, maintaining that Mt Kenya is paramount in the
Kenyan political landscape.
He added that the leaders should value the
community’s dignity before making some utterances that only seemed to expose
some issues they need to deal with as a community.
