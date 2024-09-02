What gratitude? It's RUTO who owes me and Mt. Kenya, not the other way round – GACHAGUA shocks the president as he continues with his tribal politics





Monday, September 2, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told a section of Mt. leaders to shut up as they do not have anything substantial to tell Kenyans.

This is after National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah challenged Gachagua and his backyard to show gratitude to the President after being awarded seven slots in the cabinet as their fellows in Nyanza who were awarded two slots did instead of blackmailing him.

However, in response, Gachagua asked the leaders to think before they make such sentiments since they directly affect the region, which he claims has been on the defensive lately.

‘‘Some leaders from this region are trying to show that this region has not shown President gratitude despite being given many slots in the government,’’ Gachagua stated.

The DP, instead, told off the leaders by noting that the region had already shown gratitude to Ruto by electing him and maintained that it was now the Head of State who owes Mt Kenya.

‘‘We stood with him after he supported our son Uhuru Kenyatta and that was the biggest gratitude that this region has given President William Ruto,’’ he added.

Gachagua also said that it was now William Ruto who owes the region in terms of delivering service to them, something he said he would help the President achieve.

‘‘President William Ruto is the biggest beneficiary in this region. We never showed gratitude to Jaramogi Oginga, Raila Odinga when he stood with Kibaki and Kalonzo Musyoka who stood with us as a community,’’ he maintained.

Gachagua asked the young leaders to measure what they speak about the region, maintaining that Mt Kenya is paramount in the Kenyan political landscape.

He added that the leaders should value the community’s dignity before making some utterances that only seemed to expose some issues they need to deal with as a community.

