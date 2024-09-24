Rogue behaviours of Dr. MWITA CHACHA of Gatundu Level 5 Hospital who mistreated medical intern DESREE MORAA and led her to su!cide exposed (LOOK).





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Dr. Mwita Chacha of Gatundu Level 5 Hospital has been accused of mistreating medical intern Desree Moraa, leading her to su!cide.

It is now emerging that the rogue doctor who is the medical superintendent at the public hospital lacks professional ethics.

His rogue behaviours were exposed on X after the death of Desree Moraa.

He once reportedly stormed the theater and insulted the surgeons in front of interns and students.

He has also been blamed for frequent deaths of patients at the hospital during surgery due to negligence.

See how he was exposed on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.