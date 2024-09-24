Identity of the rogue doctor at Gatundu Level 5 Hospital who overworked and mistreated medical intern DESREE MORAA, prompting her to take her own life - Shame on your Dr. MWITA CHACHA





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Dr. Mwita Chacha of Gatundu Level 5 Hospital has been accused of mistreating medical intern Dr. Desree Moraa, leading her to suicide.

Reports indicate that Desree was the only intern in the surgery department after her colleagues changed stations due to a toxic environment.

She would work for over 36 hours in a toxic environment after being subjected to harsh working conditions by Dr. Mwita Chacha, the medical superintendent.

She had complained about the working environment and asked for a transfer.

However, Dr. Mwita blocked her transfer and continued mistreating her.

Moraa was found dead on the balcony of her apartment after taking her own life.

Dr Mwita, the medical superintendent blamed for Moraa’s death, has been described as a very toxic man.

He is fond of mistreating medical interns and junior staff at Gatundu Level 5 Hospital.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.