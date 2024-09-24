“I overdosed on Friday night hoping to die but the mission failed” - Another medical intern confesses after Dr. DESREE MORAA took her own life.





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - A medical intern has confessed that he tried to take his own life on Friday night, citing frustrations at work.

Taking to his Facebook account, the distressed medical intern said that he tried to overdose hoping to die but ended up oversleeping.

He was reacting to the tragic news of Dr. Desree Moraa’s demise.

Dr. Desree was a medical intern at Gatundu Level 5 Hospital.

She took her own life because of frustrations.

She was overworked and had gone months without pay, a situation many medical interns face.









