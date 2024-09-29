REVEALED: RUTO is having second thoughts about impeaching GACHAGUA as it emerges it could also be the end of his rein

Sunday, September 29, 2024 - President William Ruto is said to have had a change of heart over the planned ouster of his second in command.
This comes as Deputy President Rigathi
Gachagua is navigating a political minefield as nearly 300 MPs rally behind an
impeachment motion that threatens to upend his career.
According to sources, a silent but significant
intervention appears to be taking place behind the scenes with Ruto reportedly
having second thoughts about impeaching Gachagua after appeals from influential
business and religious leaders.
Ruto reportedly gave the green light for the
impeachment motion on Wednesday.
Gachagua backed into a corner, has issued a
stern warning, declaring that his removal could collapse the United Democratic
Alliance (UDA) party, throwing the government into disarray.
Gachagua’s defiance has not wavered despite
mounting opposition. While addressing supporters in Kiambu, he boldly stated,
“Our party of UDA has a President and Deputy President, and we were voted in as
one ticket. If you do not want Gachagua, that will finish UDA.”
His words underscore his intention to stay in
power, but the political storm brewing around him threatens to end his career
permanently.
The embattled deputy president is now in a
precarious situation, weighing his limited options. If impeached, Gachagua
risks permanent disqualification from holding public office.
This has left his political strategists
scrambling to explore alternatives, including resignation to avoid a
humiliating impeachment trial or negotiating with Ruto to have the motion
dropped.
