REVEALED: RUTO is having second thoughts about impeaching GACHAGUA as it emerges it could also be the end of his rein





Sunday, September 29, 2024 - President William Ruto is said to have had a change of heart over the planned ouster of his second in command.

This comes as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is navigating a political minefield as nearly 300 MPs rally behind an impeachment motion that threatens to upend his career.

According to sources, a silent but significant intervention appears to be taking place behind the scenes with Ruto reportedly having second thoughts about impeaching Gachagua after appeals from influential business and religious leaders.

Ruto reportedly gave the green light for the impeachment motion on Wednesday.

Gachagua backed into a corner, has issued a stern warning, declaring that his removal could collapse the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, throwing the government into disarray.

Gachagua’s defiance has not wavered despite mounting opposition. While addressing supporters in Kiambu, he boldly stated, “Our party of UDA has a President and Deputy President, and we were voted in as one ticket. If you do not want Gachagua, that will finish UDA.”

His words underscore his intention to stay in power, but the political storm brewing around him threatens to end his career permanently.

The embattled deputy president is now in a precarious situation, weighing his limited options. If impeached, Gachagua risks permanent disqualification from holding public office.

This has left his political strategists scrambling to explore alternatives, including resignation to avoid a humiliating impeachment trial or negotiating with Ruto to have the motion dropped.

