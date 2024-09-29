GACHAGUA is about to become leaderless and partyless as UDA Sec. Gen. OMAR HASSAN hints at ejecting him from the ruling party





Sunday, September 29, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s troubles have compounded.

In addition to facing impeachment by President William Ruto’s allies as early as next week, the DP could also be expelled from the ruling UDA party.

This was revealed by Acting UDA Secretary General Omar Hassan who accused the DP of being a liability to the party and the presidency due to his obsession with Mt. Kenya at the expense of the rest of Kenya.

Speaking at a function attended by several other legislators, Omar hinted at ejecting Gachagua from being a member of the UDA Party.

“I am informed majority of UDA members are in support of the impeachment motion against Gachagua, and if the impeachment sails through, then we will have no option but to expel from the party because that is what is best for the ruling party,” Omar stated.

At the same time, Omar confirmed that the signature collection drive aimed at securing enough votes from MPs to impeach Gachagua on Tuesday is well on course.

According to him, the drive had already hit the 300 mark, surpassing the 117 threshold.

Omar criticised the deputy president for propagating division in the country and further accused him of playing tribal politics despite being a national leader.

According to the party official, Gachagua’s recent sentiments against President William Ruto’s administration posed a significant threat to the country's unity.

“What we are seeing him currently doing is argue for the same old policies, of malice, division, hatred and ethnicity," Omar claimed.

“I don't think it is proper to have a deputy president who is a threat to the country’s unity,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST