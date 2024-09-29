Shame on CS ALICE WAHOME as 366 title deeds vanish into thin air from the Lands Ministry – Look!





Sunday, September 29, 2024 - The government of President William Ruto has announced the loss of multiple title deeds.

In a gazette notice, the Office of the Head of Public Service disclosed that up to 366 title deeds are missing.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that Title Deeds bearing serial numbers listed herein are reported lost (5253001—5253367)" read part of the gazette notice.

While making the announcement, the government distanced itself from the incident and clarified that it would not take any liability arising from any unauthorized transactions that led to the loss of the said documents.

According to government printer Abdi Hassan, following the disappearance of the crucial documents, the said title deeds were deemed cancelled and of no effect.

However, in its announcement, the government did not reveal the main reason for the loss of the documents.

The latest report comes hardly a month after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested six suspects over allegations of scamming Kenyans through forged land documents.

According to a police report, the suspects who were arrested in the Ngara area in Nairobi were part of a land cartel defrauding Kenyans of their land by changing ownership in both the physical files and the digital platform.

The lead detective, while addressing the press, revealed that the six suspects were caught printing fake land documents in their office located in the area.

