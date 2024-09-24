Kericho MCA who has filed impeachment motion against Governor ERICK MUTAI accuses him of doing the unthinkable to female employees - This is shocking and embarrassing.





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Members of the Kericho County Assembly have filed a motion seeking the removal of Governor Erick Mutai from office, citing several ‘serious’ offenses

The motion, sponsored by Sigowet Ward MCA Kiprotich Rogony accuses Governor Mutai of operating with impunity, disregarding the rule of law, and undermining the integrity of his office.

The Governor has also been accused of doing the unthinkable to female employees.

One victim, whose identity is being protected for her safety, has come forward, and the motion mover plans to request that she be heard in camera during the hearing to protect her dignity.

See the document of the impeachment motion that exposes the embattled Governor badly.









