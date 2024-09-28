RAILA’s wife, IDA ODINGA, endorses WAIGURU to take over GACHAGUA’s job as Deputy President – Look!





Saturday, September 28, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida Odinga, led a group of women leaders, including over 30 MPs, 7 governors, and several MCAs, in endorsing Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru to replace embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is facing impeachment.

Speaking during the G7 Summit in Kirinyaga County, the leaders hailed Waiguru as a transformative leader whose work in Kirinyaga County and as a Council of Governors (COG) chair position puts her in an excellent position to take over bigger national roles.

According to Ida Odinga, who is also the patron for the G7 movement, she has been impressed by the Kirinyaga County’s developments and this reflected Waiguru’s readiness for the next level.

Taking to the stage in the G7 Kirinyaga Chapter, the county leaders showered praises on Waiguru’s mentorship to women leaders across the country and also the development projects she had achieved in her county.

Gladys Wanga, on her part, emphasized that Anne Waiguru is a strong woman fit for any position. She added that all G7 colleagues had learned valuable lessons from Waiguru's leadership style in Kirinyaga County.

Her sentiments were also echoed by her Machakos counterpart, Wavinya Ndeti, who said, “Governor Anne Waiguru is a worker. We are here to learn and sharpen each other.

"We have just seen the Kerugoya Hospital where I got to witness its initiation and I am happy that it was completed and well-equipped.

"The standards in that hospital are only equitable to those in some of the biggest hospitals in this country.”

Holding the record as the first-ever woman governor in Kenya, her colleagues said her determination inspired them to also vie for the position, breaking the glass ceiling for all women across the country.

On the other hand, Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani stated that Waiguru serves as an exemplary mentor and a role model, having been a strong advocate for women's leadership.

“We are saying that Governor Anne Waiguru has come of age for national politics," Achani said.

