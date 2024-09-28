RUTO’s plan to impeach GACHAGUA hits a snag as a youth leader moves to court to stop the process – LOOK!

Saturday, September 28, 2024 - The nefarious plot by President William Ruto and his allies to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit a brick wall.
This is after a youth leader
filed a petition before the court seeking to stop the planned impeachment.
In his petition, the youth
leader urged the court to issue orders barring Members of Parliament from
tabling any motion against the deputy president's impending impeachment.
The youth coordinator in his
suit, claimed that there was no constitutional framework guiding the
impeachment of a deputy president.
According to the petitioner,
impeaching DP Gachagua would destabilise the functions of the executive and
consequently hamper the country's development.
"We cannot allow the less
fortunate, the people who are working for us to be impeached
unconstitutionally. We will not allow the executive to be weakened," the
petitioner alleged.
"I have filed a petition
against this injustice which is about to happen in the parliament. My petition
says there is no impeachment model of the deputy president."
The petitioner further accused
the National Assembly of attempting to supersede its powers by contravening
Article 150 of the Kenyan constitution.
"Parliament should now
change from playing political gimmicks and should be serious in presenting us,
we will be there to fight for the justice of this nation," the petitioner
alleged.
The petition comes even as the
plot to impeach Gachagua has gained momentum with several Kenya Kwanza and
Azimio coalition MPs endorsing the move.
