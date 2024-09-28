RUTO’s plan to impeach GACHAGUA hits a snag as a youth leader moves to court to stop the process – LOOK!





Saturday, September 28, 2024 - The nefarious plot by President William Ruto and his allies to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit a brick wall.

This is after a youth leader filed a petition before the court seeking to stop the planned impeachment.

In his petition, the youth leader urged the court to issue orders barring Members of Parliament from tabling any motion against the deputy president's impending impeachment.

The youth coordinator in his suit, claimed that there was no constitutional framework guiding the impeachment of a deputy president.

According to the petitioner, impeaching DP Gachagua would destabilise the functions of the executive and consequently hamper the country's development.

"We cannot allow the less fortunate, the people who are working for us to be impeached unconstitutionally. We will not allow the executive to be weakened," the petitioner alleged.

"I have filed a petition against this injustice which is about to happen in the parliament. My petition says there is no impeachment model of the deputy president."

The petitioner further accused the National Assembly of attempting to supersede its powers by contravening Article 150 of the Kenyan constitution.

"Parliament should now change from playing political gimmicks and should be serious in presenting us, we will be there to fight for the justice of this nation," the petitioner alleged.

The petition comes even as the plot to impeach Gachagua has gained momentum with several Kenya Kwanza and Azimio coalition MPs endorsing the move.

The Kenyan DAILY POST