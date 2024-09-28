Where does RUTO take all the cash he collects and borrows as it emerges that the Government is almost shutting down due to cash crunch





Saturday, September 28, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government is on the verge of collapse due to a cash crunch.

This was revealed by Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo who expressed fears of a possible government shutdown as the State grapples with a cash crunch.

Speaking during an interview, Maanzo claimed that the Senate, National Assembly, Ministries, and County Governments do not have funds to conduct their operations.

At the Senate, key operations are stalling due to the cash crunch. Several committees including the Committee on Agriculture have halted some operations, with the Senate Mashinani session for this year being postponed to October.

According to the Senator, the cash crunch in the Senate is causing many bills to fail. When the Bills transition to the National Assembly, they are shot down because they do not go through adequate public participation.

He went on to reveal that the Senate cannot afford to conduct public participation because committees are not allocated enough money to fulfill all their mandates.

The senator has blamed budget reduction for the cash crunch being witnessed in the Senate, National Assembly, and the Ministries.

Activities in the various county governments have also been crippled with governors revealing that they have not received their budget allocation.

Senator Maanzo has accused President William Ruto's government of misplaced priorities, with the Kenya Kwanza administration losing funds on unnecessary foreign travel, corruption, and shoddily done projects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST