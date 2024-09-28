Where does RUTO take all the cash he collects and borrows as it emerges that the Government is almost shutting down due to cash crunch

Saturday, September 28, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government is on the verge of collapse due to a cash crunch.
This was revealed by Makueni Senator Dan
Maanzo who expressed fears of a possible government shutdown as the State
grapples with a cash crunch.
Speaking during an interview, Maanzo claimed
that the Senate, National Assembly, Ministries, and County
Governments do not have funds to conduct their operations.
At the Senate, key operations are stalling due
to the cash crunch. Several committees including the Committee on Agriculture
have halted some operations, with the Senate Mashinani session
for this year being postponed to October.
According to the Senator, the cash crunch in
the Senate is causing many bills to fail. When the Bills transition to the National
Assembly, they are shot down because they do not go through adequate public
participation.
He went on to reveal that the Senate cannot
afford to conduct public participation because committees are not allocated
enough money to fulfill all their mandates.
The senator has blamed budget reduction for
the cash crunch being witnessed in the Senate, National Assembly, and the
Ministries.
Activities in the various county governments
have also been crippled with governors revealing that they have not received
their budget allocation.
Senator Maanzo has accused President William
Ruto's government of misplaced priorities, with the Kenya Kwanza administration
losing funds on unnecessary foreign travel, corruption, and shoddily done
projects.
