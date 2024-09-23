PASTOR JULIUS of Deliverance Church escapes death by a whisker after he was caught having ‘fun’ with someone’s wife (PHOTO).





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - A rogue pastor was almost lynched after he was reportedly caught having ‘fun’ with someone’s wife in his matrimonial home in Juja.

Pastor Julius, the lead pastor at Deliverance Church Mung’etho, is alleged to have met the married woman in his home when his wife was away, only to be caught in the act by his irate neighhours.

The married woman happens to be a member of his congregation.

He was rescued by the police after his neighbours threatened to lynch him and taken to the hospital.

His wife is also a pastor and the incident has left her covered in shame.

See the photo of the rogue pastor.









