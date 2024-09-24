A narcotics trafficker abandons a black Voxy with 500Kgs of bhang and escapes on foot after a dramatic chase along a busy highway (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 – In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officers from Piny Oyie Police Station in Suna West Sub-County seized a massive 500 kilos of cannabis.

During a routine patrol on the Kopanga-Mubachi road, the vigilant officers spotted a black Voxy, license plate KCF 295M, loaded with illegal goods.

Upon noticing the officers, the driver attempted to flee, igniting a high-speed chase.

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control, veered off the road, and abandoned the vehicle, escaping on foot.



The vehicle, packed to the brim with 500 kilos of cannabis, was taken to Piny Oyie Police Station for safe custody as exhibits. Also recovered inside the vehicle is a motor vehicle number plate, KBN 642Y.



Meanwhile, efforts are underway to track down and apprehend the elusive trafficker who managed to evade capture.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.