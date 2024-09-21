OSCAR SUDI vows to release a career-ending dossier on GACHAGUA that will make KIKUYUs hate him like Satan





Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has vowed to end the political career of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua by releasing a damning dossier.

In a tell-all interview with Citizen TV on Friday, Gachagua revealed how President William Ruto and his team have mistreated him, even removing him from government WhatsApp groups.

Gachagua also revealed how Ruto’s men have been insulting him yet the President has not spoken about it.

However, Sudi, speaking on Saturday, dismissed Gachagua's claims as lies, promising that the truth would emerge when a real 'truthful man' comes forward to expose the Deputy President.

"The truth will soon emerge when the real truthful man steps forward. Those who falsely claim to be truthful men are the greatest liars," Sudi wrote on his X.

This is not the first time Sudi has called out Gachagua; previously, he criticized the deputy president over claims that he was being undermined by some Ruto allies.

