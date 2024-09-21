KIKUYU traders can go and sell their wares in GACHAGUA’s residence but I will not allow them to sell in the streets of Nairobi – SAKAJA declares.





Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has urged Members of the Kikuyu community led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua not to interfere with the running of county affairs.

Speaking on Friday after Gachagua urged Marikiti traders not to move to Kangundo Road, Sakaja said the move is unstoppable.

The county boss condemned what he termed as incitement of traders at the market by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, saying the continued sale of wares by the roadside endangers the lives of the traders.

"To Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua I say: If only you had taken your phone and called me as I had suggested, you would have learnt a few things,” Sakaja said in a statement on Friday.

Sakaja said the move to relocate the traders was reached in consultation with the farmers where he met the leadership of Wakulima/Marikiti Market last week.

"We agreed on these and other measures that will ease congestion in the market and improve the safety and welfare of our traders and citizens,” he said.

Sakaja said city residents are all in agreement that order must rein in the city and the leadership of the market is in support of the move.

"Nairobi is a cosmopolitan global hub that will operate in an orderly manner. I can assure you of that.

"I know you are dealing with other weighty and impending political issues. Keep the people of Nairobi out of it," Sakaja said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST