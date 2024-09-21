MOH awards Sh 103 billion SHIF tender to SAFARICOM, DUALE, ADANI and SAINI – Kenya is a crime scene!!(EVIDENCE)





Saturday, September 21, 2024 - The Ministry of Health, led by Dr. Deborah Barasa, has awarded a Sh 103 billion tender to Safaricom Plc and a company allegedly owned by Environment CS Aden Duale to manage the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) program.

According to a secret document, the government of President William Ruto forced Safaricom to partner with Apiero company from the Middle East and Convergence Limited, a Kenyan company owned by Duale.

Apiero Company has its headquarters in Abu Dhabi and is owned by wheeler dealer Jayesh Saini who is the man behind the Indian conglomerate, Adani Group.

Jayesh Saini is the owner of Nairobi West Hospital and he is among cartels who are being used by Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders to siphon public money.

Initially, Safaricom Plc rejected the deal but was reportedly pressured into it by their chairman, Adil Khawaja, who is a close friend of Saini.

Of the Sh 103 billion, Safaricom will receive less than 10 percent, while the majority will go to Apiero and Convergence, who are expected to share their profits with top leaders of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, including Duale.

Here is the document showing SHIF tender was awarded to Safaricom.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.