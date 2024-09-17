ODM MP warns Mt. Kenya MPs to fast-track GACHAGUA impeachment or face ouster by electorate in 2027 – LOOK!





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of Parliament has cautioned MPs from the Mt Kenya region against underestimating Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement on Monday, Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi, said the Mt Kenya MPs are making the Deputy President popular by making him a subject of rallies.

The ODM MP warned that Gachagua will send the Mt Kenya MPs home in 2027 if they don’t manage to impeach him.

“Central MPs caucus is making Gachagua popular for free, and for no apparent reason, by making him a subject of rallies every day.

"If you don't impeach Gachagua now, he will impeach all of you in 2027 without mercy. Never wrestle with a pig in the mud, you will get dirty, but the pig will enjoy it.

“There is a lot to talk about in this country on living conditions of citizens, not every day Gachagua, this is how Ruto was made popular in the same region. Kenya needs a Renaissance,” said Amisi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST