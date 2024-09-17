Did Dagoretti High School Deputy Principal RICHARD AYIEKO instigate the violence between Christian and Muslim students on Sunday night? - Shocking revelations emerge (LOOK).





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Before his transfer to Dagoretti High School, Mr. Richard Ayieko was exposed on social media for allegedly dividing students along religious lines at Moi Forces Academy.

He had no respect for the Muslim students when he was at Moi Forces Academy and allegedly incited the Christian students to look down upon the Muslim students.

He openly disrespected Muslim students by entering the mosque with his shoes on and disrupting their prayers.

At one time when he was at Moi Forces Academy, he told the Christian students that he dreamt there was a huge black snake that was coming from the mosque and attacking him.

The rogue Deputy Principal is alleged to have instigated the Sunday night violence between Muslim and Christian students at Dagoretti High School, where he was transferred to in 2023.



















The Kenyan DAILY POST.