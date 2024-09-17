LSK condemns the withdrawal of Justice LAWRENCE MUGAMBI's security detail by acting IG MASENGELI





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has condemned the move by the National Police Service to withdraw the security detail of sitting High Court Judge, Justice Lawrence Mugambi, days after convicting and sentencing Acting Police IG Gilbert Masengeli for contempt of Court.

Addressing the media at Milimani Law Courts on Monday, the LSK stated that it is committed to upholding the principles of justice, accountability, and the rule of law.

“It is our solemn duty to address the disturbing developments surrounding Hon.Mr.Justice Lawrence Mugambi, a sitting Judge of the High Court whose security details were recently withdrawn following his issuance of a habeas corpus order in a case of LSK and 3 others versus the Inspector general of police…where the Acting Inspector general was found in contempt and sentenced on September 13, 2024…” said the LSK.

According to the LSK, Masengeli's actions violate the rule of law and the principle of judicial independence.

“The LSK strongly condemns this retaliatory measure, which undermines not only the authority of the Judiciary but also the constitutional protections granted to all Kenyans.” says the LSK press statement.

The LSK urged the National Police Service and relevant state actors to immediately reinstate Justice Mugambi's security and comply with all court orders, including the habeas corpus directive.

