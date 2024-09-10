ODM finally settles on RAILA’s successor as the party leader – You won’t believe the lucky person who will be stepping in BABA’s gigantic shoes





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - The race to replace former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as ODM party leader has kicked off with a section of Nairobi County delegates endorsing Siaya Governor James Orengo for the coveted position.

In a meeting chaired by Nairobi County ODM chair George Aladwa, all the 17 branch officials who attended the meeting exuded their confidence in having the Siaya governor at the helm of the party.

Raila Odinga is set to relinquish the seat as he continues to seek the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship position.

The party’s central management committee is expected to hold a meeting to deliberate on the impending changes.

“There will be a vacuum for the position of the party leader after the exit of Raila Odinga so we were proposing the Governor of Siaya, James Orengo, to be considered for the position of ODM’s party leader,” Aladwa asserted.

“We as delegates from Nairobi have agreed unanimously to support Governor Orengo to succeed Raila Odinga.”

On her part, the chairperson of ODM’s women's league Catherine Okoth called on the party leader to consider more women for party positions.

“We are asking our party leader to appoint more opportunities for women to lead in our party. So that our female members can work for the party,” she urged.

The move comes as various factions within the party position themselves to succeed ODM leader Raila Odinga, who is eyeing the AU Chairmanship post in February 2025.

The Kenyan DAILY POST