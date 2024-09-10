Ugandan marathoner REBECCA CHEPTEGEI's ex-lover DICKSON NDIEMA dies of his burns after burning the athlete to death with petrol





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 – In a surprising turn of events, Dickson Ndiema, the ex-lover to deceased Ugandan athlete Rebeca Cheptegei has died at Eldoret's Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH).

Ndiema succumbed to the wounds incurred from the incident that saw him suffer burns to 30 per cent of his body.

Ndiema had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after being rushed to the medical facility following an altercation that saw Ndiema douse Cheptegei in petrol before setting her on fire.

Before his eventual death, it was widely expected that Ndiema would be charged with Cheptegei's murder once he fully recovered.

His death brings the tale to a sad close especially since the case raised concerns over the increasing cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country.

The United Nations (UN) had condemned the manner of Cheptegei's death and called for immediate action to address GBV cases.

"Every 11 minutes, a woman or girl is killed by an intimate partner or family member somewhere in the world. This must stop," Stéphane Dujarric, the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said in a statement on September 6.

Cheptegei, who competed at the 2024 Olympics, died 5 days ago still at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital after she succumbed to burns covering 80 per cent of her body.

Cheptegei was rushed to the medical facility after the attack left her fighting for her life.

It is reported that Ndiema allegedly attacked her over a disagreement over a piece of land located in Chepkum Village, Trans Nzoia County.

