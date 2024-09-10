Here’s RUTO’s ingenious plan to divide Mt Kenya – He won’t allow them to vote as a block in 2027!





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - President William Ruto is burning the midnight oil crafting how to divide Mt Kenya region which is tilting away from him ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Ruto and his political strategists believe that losing the entire Mt Kenya region will jeopardize his bid for his election in 2027 and he must do something to make sure part of Mt Kenya remains in his fold.

In the 2022 presidential election, 3.7 million voters from the Mt Kenya region voted for Ruto while 1.3 million voted for then-opposition presidential flagbearer, Raila Odinga.

Combined, the Mt Kenya region, which comprises Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Nakuru, Laikipia, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi counties, has around 5 million voters and this is giving Ruto and his handlers sleepless nights.

In his first attempt to divide the Mt Kenya region, Ruto has paid some leaders to declare a split of Mt region into Mt Kenya East and Mt Kenya West.

Among those allegedly paid is Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku, who announced on Monday that Embu, Meru, and Tharaka Nithi counties are now part of Mt Kenya East and their spokesman is Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki.

The next plan which will divide the Mt Kenya region into two is to impeach Rigathi Gachagua as his deputy and name Prof Kithure Kindiki as his new deputy.

This, according to Ruto's political strategists, will cement the president's relationship with Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi counties, and this will ease his re-election in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST