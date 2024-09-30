My husband is going nowhere; you are just wasting your time trying to impeach him – GACHAGUA’s wife, DORCAS, tells RUTO and his allies





Monday, September 30, 2024 - Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, the spouse of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has broken her silence over the impending impeachment against her husband tomorrow.

Speaking during an event at Maximum Miracle Centre in Nairobi, Dorcas told President William Ruto and his allies to stop wasting their time trying to impeach Gachagua because he is going nowhere.

She noted many people still have a problem believing that her husband is the Deputy President, and that, according to her, might be the reason why Gachagua is facing political tribulations.

Dorcas added that Gachagua’s truthful nature could also possibly be the other reason why he is under the current political temperatures.

"I have a man that I love. Many of you call him the real G, others call him the truthful man.

"He is the deputy president of the Republic of Kenya where many people have a problem believing that yet he was sworn in. He was prayed for on the altar,’’ Dorcas stated.

At the same time, she rubbished off the impeachment process, maintaining that Gachagua could only be removed by prayers.

According to her, since Gachagua was prayed for on the altar during the swearing-in when he assumed office, the only way to remove him would be through the same prayers at the altar.

Dorcas instead asked the spouse to soldier on and not be distracted by any plans to shove him away from the government.

"One who was prayed for on the altar can only be removed by the same altar.

"Tell them to fear not, the Lord God Almighty, the Lord of vengeance will fight for you,’’ she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST