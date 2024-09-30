“I was kept in the dark,” - GACHAGUA distances himself from the controversial ADANI-JKIA takeover deal.





Monday, September 30, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has addressed the controversy surrounding the takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by India's Adani Group.

Speaking to vernacular radio stations from the Mt. Kenya East region on Sunday, Gachagua distanced himself from the controversial deal.

The Deputy President revealed that he had no knowledge of the entire Adani Group takeover deal, as he was not involved in the negotiations.

Gachagua narrated how a senior official in the Kenya Kwanza administration threatened him after he failed to defend the controversial deal at a public function.

"Adani- deal I came to learn about it through social media and newspapers. I was never informed.

"The other day, I was in Kitale for a funeral and Senator Onyonka rose and spoke strongly against the Adani deal. However, in my speech, I stayed clear of the matter,

“Later someone senior in the government called and asked me why I don't defend the government against Onyonka; 's accusations.

"I told him I can't defend what I didn't know. I wasn't involved in the Adani negotiations; I don't know what it is, and when I listen to the ground, people don't like it," Gachagua said.

