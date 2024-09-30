Watch the moment Gen Zs gatecrashed Walker Town Concert in Kasarani stadium and left event organizers counting losses.





Monday, September 30, 2024 - The hyped Walker Town Concert which was headlined by Nigerian singer Rema was marred with chaos after Gen Zs broke through the security barrier and entered the venue without paying.

The concert’s regular tickets were going for Ksh 5,000 and since most of the Gen Zs couldn’t afford them, they gathered around Kasarani stadium on Saturday night and gatecrashed the event, leading to a stampede.

Some people were injured during the stampede and rushed to the hospital.

Watch the video.

Effects za kuchoose location thika road. Kasarani historically is dangerous 😳



This is so wrong😱aki the organizers will go a big lose, hii Kenya kila kitu ni ya kufanya na nguvu till when🥺this is so wrong pic.twitter.com/F9BEABHYym — Random World Ψ (@randomworldke) September 29, 2024

