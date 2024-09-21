My father has been a conman for 27 years - The son of Laikipia East Member of Parliament and Former CS MWANGI KIUNJURI attacks him badly (VIDEO).





Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri’s son, Benson Munene, has publicly accused his father of being a conman for 27 years.

Taking to social media, Benson said his father has been in the public service for nearly 3 decades but he has not done anything meaningful that benefits Kenyans.

Benson said his father’s tenure as the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary was marred with corruption to the extent that former President Uhuru Kenyatta lectured him publicly.

“Uhuru gave you a job but your work was to steal and sabotage him until you were fired,” he ranted in an explosive video posted on social media.

He further distanced himself from this father and dropped his name.

“Don’t associate me with Mwangi Kiunjuri from today. He is a conman,” he said.

Kiunjuri’s disgruntled son said that every time he vies for a political seat in Laikipia, people fail to vote for him because of his father’s tainted image.

He vied for an MCA seat but locals said they won't vote for him because he belonged to the Kiunjuri’s lineage.

Benson, who works as a taxi driver, continued to rant and said he doesn’t get any financial help from his wealthy father.

He complained that people think he is rich but he struggles to make ends meet just like any other Kenyan.

“Some people ask me for money thinking I am rich because I am Kiunjuri’s son but I don’t get any financial help from him. I work hard as a taxi driver and the little I get, I share with people,” he said.

Benson also declared his interest in the Laikipia Senatorial seat and pledged that he would bring development to the people, unlike his father.

Watch the video.

Mwangi Kiunjuri's son has decided to burn the school and all certificates inside. Mambo imechemka Laikipia! pic.twitter.com/eCX10IqsRA — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) September 21, 2024

