He complains even about his own poses in shared photos - ITUMBI goes hard on DP GACHAGUA and explains why he was removed from Ruto’s diary WhatsApp group.

Saturday, September
21, 2024 - The head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy
Dennis Itumbi has come out to set the record straight hours after Deputy
President Rigathi Gachagua revealed that he was removed from President William
Ruto’s diary WhatsApp group.
In a statement on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Itumbi
explained that the said WhatsApp group was deleted permanently and that the
president was among the first to be removed.
He labeled Gachagua as a crybaby who complains even about
his own poses in photos shared with the public by his communication team.
Read Itumbi’s full statement.
After much reluctance, I am deeply compelled to set the
record straight:
1. Yes, the Diary group was deleted. What DP Rigathi
Gachagua fails to mention is that the President was removed even before him,
and the group was permanent DELETED due to the highly classified documents
being shared in WhatsApp groups.
A security decision was also made that no other group would
be formed on the DIARY.
2. On the King’s visit meme, it's absurd how far DP Rigathi
Gachagua has gone to draw attention to a satirical piece of art, developed
clearly by those against UDA at the time for social media banter.
At one point, he made the President cancel a crucial
Universal Health Coverage meeting for a two-hour session to discussthe Meme's
impact on his political standing.
He accused Ndindi Nyoro & myself of demeaning him, even
taking offense at Ndindi for hosting development sessions in Kiharu – the same
benchmarking he once participated in as Mathira MP.
Some of us refuse to bow down to the ‘Kingpin’ politics of
the mountain, and that’s our only ‘offense.’ and subscribe to a new standard of
political engagement and discourse.
We refuse to praise and worship, we disobey orders to tweet
personalised platitudes to Muthamaki the King and instead believe in One
Nation. One Flag. One People as aptly captured by Kindiki Kithure.
Ironically, photographers will tell you, he complains even about his own poses in shared photos. Maybe one day, we’ll all share our full stories. For now, I’m just responding to what he chose to make public.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments