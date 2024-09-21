He complains even about his own poses in shared photos - ITUMBI goes hard on DP GACHAGUA and explains why he was removed from Ruto’s diary WhatsApp group.





Saturday, September 21, 2024 - The head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Dennis Itumbi has come out to set the record straight hours after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua revealed that he was removed from President William Ruto’s diary WhatsApp group.

In a statement on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Itumbi explained that the said WhatsApp group was deleted permanently and that the president was among the first to be removed.

He labeled Gachagua as a crybaby who complains even about his own poses in photos shared with the public by his communication team.

Read Itumbi’s full statement.

After much reluctance, I am deeply compelled to set the record straight:

1. Yes, the Diary group was deleted. What DP Rigathi Gachagua fails to mention is that the President was removed even before him, and the group was permanent DELETED due to the highly classified documents being shared in WhatsApp groups.

A security decision was also made that no other group would be formed on the DIARY.

2. On the King’s visit meme, it's absurd how far DP Rigathi Gachagua has gone to draw attention to a satirical piece of art, developed clearly by those against UDA at the time for social media banter.

At one point, he made the President cancel a crucial Universal Health Coverage meeting for a two-hour session to discussthe Meme's impact on his political standing.

He accused Ndindi Nyoro & myself of demeaning him, even taking offense at Ndindi for hosting development sessions in Kiharu – the same benchmarking he once participated in as Mathira MP.

Some of us refuse to bow down to the ‘Kingpin’ politics of the mountain, and that’s our only ‘offense.’ and subscribe to a new standard of political engagement and discourse.

We refuse to praise and worship, we disobey orders to tweet personalised platitudes to Muthamaki the King and instead believe in One Nation. One Flag. One People as aptly captured by Kindiki Kithure.

Ironically, photographers will tell you, he complains even about his own poses in shared photos. Maybe one day, we’ll all share our full stories. For now, I’m just responding to what he chose to make public.