DENNIS ITUMBI heckled badly by University students he hired to cheer him at the Bomas of Kenya – ‘Yote Yawezekana bila Ruto’ chants rent the air (VIDEO)





Saturday, September 21, 2024 - A video clip has emerged of the Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Office of the President Dennis Itumbi being heckled by University students when he tried to justify the Adani Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) takeover deal to the audience.

The incident happened at the Bomas of Kenya where Itumbi and UDA leaders had convened a meeting to engage with university students.

However, when Itumbi took to the podium and started defending the Adani deal, students began jeering him forcing him to sit down.

The students went on and started singing ‘Yote Yawezekana Bila Ruto’ further exposing the president in an event that was funded by him through UDA cartels.

The over 2,000 University students from different parts of the country had been mobilised as the ruling party explores different strategies to engage stakeholders at a time when Kenya Kwanza is having a hard time selling its ideas to Kenyans.

Here is a video clip of Itumbi being heckled badly at the Bomas of Kenya

Itumbi couldn’t believe his eyes when after paying KShs1000 for every University Student to attend UDAku comrades charter launch,

Then the Gen Zs started chanting the truth!

They Will Not Believe It!

The Temperatures Are Increasing Rapidly!#RutoMustGo pic.twitter.com/IoiidzvTzK — Alfred Keter🇰🇪 (@alfredarapketer) September 20, 2024

