An employee who has worked at AutoXpress Limited for 6 years fired after he asked for a salary increment - The Company is replacing experienced staff with fresh graduates at lower wages.





Saturday, September 28, 2024 - A six-year employee at AutoXpress Limited recently received a one-month notice of contract termination after requesting a salary increment.

The employee alleges that the company is replacing experienced employees with fresh graduates at lower wages and cites a culture of oppression and retaliation against those who speak out.

"Dear Sir. I hope this note finds you well. I have worked in this company for 6 years, and just because I asked for a salary increment, they have given me a one-month notice that my contract will end next month, as indicated in this letter.

They are now disposing of the old employees because we are smart that they are oppressing us. These days, they are hiring young boys directly from school who are being paid little money, but they are okay with it; they have no responsibilities.

They are just angry with me because I tell them the truth, and they are very bitter about it. They want to put me down. I am informed that they have been hunting me down looking for evidence. There was a day I went to Burundi when I had informed the line manager about how things overturned. I have no idea why they claim that my attendance is not good, yet I have not been summoned for it.

Today they have given me a letter. They want me to sign, but I can’t sign it until I am given a reason why they are kicking me out. I have two children, and my brother just joined university this year. I pay all bills. How do they expect me to manage with this immediate contract end? I need help in this matter. I have a lot to share.

These people don’t care about our well-being. I am posted at the head office. They are just sending letters, but none is giving me a reason for the termination.

"Today, if you visit any branch, everyone is crying the same, but they are so arrogant when you speak out. We need help.

The branch manager has resigned; HR has resigned. We are suffering in our own land.

Foreigners are taking over and oppressing us in our land. This time around, we had a very good HR, but he has been intimidated until he resigned. He told me he is also leaving at the end of next month.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.