MIGUNA MIGUNA unleashes the list of ‘War Generals’ who ordered the killing and abduction Gen Zs in June and July.

Sunday, September 29,2024 - Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has shared a list of individuals whom he claims ordered the killings and abductions of Gen Zs during the anti-government protests that rocked the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime during June and July.
During the protests, 61 young
Kenyans were butchered by police, and thousands were injured across the country.
Also, there was a series of
abductions that was conducted by masked people who were using unmarked cars
while carrying out their jobs.
However, on Saturday, Miguna
said the people who ordered the killing and abductions of Gen ZS were led by
President William Ruto, his PA, Farouk Kibet, former Inspector General of
Police Joseph Boinett, National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director General,
Noordin Haji and Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) boss, Mohamed
Amini.
Here is a screenshot of what Miguna wrote on his X
