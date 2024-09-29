MIGUNA MIGUNA unleashes the list of ‘War Generals’ who ordered the killing and abduction Gen Zs in June and July.





Sunday, September 29,2024 - Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has shared a list of individuals whom he claims ordered the killings and abductions of Gen Zs during the anti-government protests that rocked the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime during June and July.

During the protests, 61 young Kenyans were butchered by police, and thousands were injured across the country.

Also, there was a series of abductions that was conducted by masked people who were using unmarked cars while carrying out their jobs.

However, on Saturday, Miguna said the people who ordered the killing and abductions of Gen ZS were led by President William Ruto, his PA, Farouk Kibet, former Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett, National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director General, Noordin Haji and Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) boss, Mohamed Amini.

Here is a screenshot of what Miguna wrote on his X

