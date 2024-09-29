See the billions of Shillings GACHAGUA claims he used to campaign for RUTO in 2022 and wants the President to refund amid impeachment threat.





Sunday, September 29, 2024 - New details have emerged over why President William Ruto wants his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, impeached.

Gachagua is facing a genuine threat of impeachment, as more than 300 legislators are preparing to back a motion to oust him this week.

Impeccable sources state a 40-page impeachment motion against Gachagua is ready for tabling and it reportedly contains nine damning allegations against the embattled deputy President.

Sharp differences between Gachagua and Ruto are believed to be at the centre of the motion, with the former reportedly banging the table in frustration after being denied a Ksh8 billion package by the President in one of their meetings.

Gachagua is said to have told Ruto to refund the money he used to campaign for him and calculated that he used Sh 4000 for every Mt Kenya voter that voted for Ruto in 2022.

Gachagua told the President that if he pays him Sh 8 billion he is ready to go home and continue farming in his Wamunyoro village.

However, Ruto reportedly dismissed Gachagua's demands and accused him of undermining him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.