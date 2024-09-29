See the billions of Shillings GACHAGUA claims he used to campaign for RUTO in 2022 and wants the President to refund amid impeachment threat.

Sunday, September 29, 2024 - New details have emerged over why President William Ruto wants his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, impeached.
Gachagua is facing a genuine threat of
impeachment, as more than 300 legislators are preparing to back a motion to
oust him this week.
Impeccable sources state a 40-page
impeachment motion against Gachagua is ready for tabling and it reportedly
contains nine damning allegations against the embattled deputy President.
Sharp differences between Gachagua and Ruto are
believed to be at the centre of the motion, with the former reportedly banging
the table in frustration after being denied a Ksh8 billion package by the
President in one of their meetings.
Gachagua is said to have told Ruto to refund the
money he used to campaign for him and calculated that he used Sh 4000 for every Mt
Kenya voter that voted for Ruto in 2022.
Gachagua told the President that if he pays him
Sh 8 billion he is ready to go home and continue farming in his Wamunyoro
village.
However, Ruto reportedly dismissed Gachagua's demands and
accused him of undermining him.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
