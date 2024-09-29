“No country can tolerate such a person,” - COTU boss FRANCIS ATWOLI urges RUTO to order GACHAGUA’s arrest.

Sunday, September 29, 2024 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has urged President William Ruto to order the immediate arrest of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, before he wreaks havoc in the country.
Speaking on Saturday, at an event in Uasin
Gishu County, Atwoli accused the Deputy President of undermining and defying
the Presidency.
He noted that the DP had taken an oath,
including to maintain secrecy in Cabinet, but had violated it and was
sabotaging the government while promoting disunity.
“You prayed to God so that he can help you to
run the government and then you start to contradict government policies and you
sit in the cabinet and the National Security Council,” Atwoli said.
He added, “You should be arrested, there is no
country that can tolerate such a person, for the sake of securing the country.”
Atwoli went on to say no one has exclusive
rights to the Mt Kenya region, insisting that the bloc belongs to all Kenyans
regardless of their ethnicity.
“We don’t want anyone to keep on telling us about the mountain, which belongs to all of us.
"That is why it’s called Mt
Kenya just like Mt Kilimanjaro, which is for all people in East Africa,” Atwoli
said.
Atwoli’s remarks come amid reports that
members of the National Assembly will table an impeachment motion against the
DP on Tuesday next week.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
