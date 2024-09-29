Please leave me alone or else…GACHAGUA threatens RUTO as he warns him against inciting MPs to impeach me





Sunday, September 29, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told off President William Ruto against instigating his ouster.

Speaking at a rally in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, Gachagua accused Ruto of inciting MPs to impeach him against the will of the Kenyan people.

While affirming his stand, DP Gachagua took a swipe at MPs, declaring that he would not be intimidated by mere threats of impeachment.

According to Gachagua, the lawmakers had no jurisdiction over his impeachment, as he was elected by the Kenyan people.

“If Ruto is tired of Mt Kenya votes he should tell us, let him stop telling Members of Parliament to impeach me," DP Gachagua stated.

“I will not be intimidated. They are calling for my resignation, I will not allow it, I was given the job by the Kenyan people," he added.

The Deputy President further cautioned the president against betraying the Mt Kenya voters, claiming that if it was not for him (Gachagua), the Head of State would not have received votes from the region.

Gachagua's sentiments come against the backdrop of plans by a section of Kenya Kwanza and Azimio lawmakers to table an impeachment motion against him.

However, the move faces potential hurdles after a Kenyan moved to court on Friday seeking orders to stop MPs from tabling a motion to impeach the DP.

The youth leader in his petition claimed that there was no constitutional framework guiding the impeachment of a deputy president.

According to the petitioner, impeaching Gachagua would destabilise the functions of the Executive and consequently hamper the country's development.

