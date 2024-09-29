ATWOLI calls for GACHAGUA’s immediate arrest – See what the DP did to RUTO yesterday that has attracted the wrath of COTU boss





Sunday, September 29, 2024 - The Central Organisation for Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has called for the arrest of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua amid simmering political tensions in the country.

Speaking at an event in Uasin Gishu County, Atwoli stated that Gachagua belongs to jail following his recent remarks against President William Ruto.

In his speech, the workers' union leader accused DP Gachagua of causing tribal divisions in the country by rallying his Mt. Kenya constituents as the second in command faces possible impeachment with a motion expected to be introduced at the National Assembly anytime next week.

"You prayed to God so that he can help you to run the government and then you start to contradict government policies and you sit in the cabinet and the National Security Council," Atwoli said.

"You should be arrested, there is no country that can tolerate such a person, for the safe of securing the country," he added.

The COTU Secretary General further criticized the Deputy President, claiming that Gachagua is hindering the country's development by opposing government projects approved by the cabinet.

According to Atwoli, no individual holds exclusive rights to the Mt. Kenya region, emphasizing that the bloc belongs to all Kenyans, regardless of their ethnic background.

"This mountain called Mt Kenya belongs to all of us. We are all Kenyans, let no one brag about Mt Kenya, even Mt Kilimanjaro still belongs to the people of East Africa," Atwoli alleged.

Atwoli's fiery sentiments came hours after Gachagua dared Ruto to chart a different political path and forget about Mt. Kenya following his plot to impeach him.

Speaking in Kirinyaga County yesterday, Gachagua accused Ruto of inciting lawmakers to impeach him against the will of the Kenyan people.

