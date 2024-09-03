Lawyer AHMEDNASIR shares photos of the posh residence where RAILA will be living in Ethiopia if he clinches the AU seat.





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Prominent city lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi is on a tour of Ethiopia, and during his visit, he shared photos of the Africa House where Raila Odinga will be residing if he clinches the coveted African Union Chairman seat next year in February.

Taking to his X account, Ahmednasir said the AU Chairman's residence sits on an expansive piece of land in Addis Baba.

“I'm happy with the official residence of the incoming AU Chairman's residence, Hon Raila, in Addis Ababa.

"A stunning 3 to 4 acres in the Addis Ababa's diplomatic hood,” he tweeted.

Raila is a top contender in the Africa Union Chairmanship race.

He launched his AU bid last week at State House, Nairobi in a high-profile event attended by several heads of state and diplomats.

However, he faces stiff competition from Djibouti candidate Mahmoud Ali Youssef.









