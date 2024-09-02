A victim narrates how he was conned of Ksh 600,000 within minutes while buying a car along Kiambu Road - The cons work with the police.





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - A victim has reached out to Robert Alai seeking justice after he was conned of Ksh 600,000 while buying a car at a car yard along Kiambu Road.

Sadly, he had taken a loan to buy the car.

This is what he wrote:

My name is John Paul. I am a husband and father of 3 young boys. I hope you're doing well. I’m reaching out because I’m in a distressing situation and need your help.



I recently fell victim to a scam that has left me both financially and emotionally devastated. I took out a loan to buy a 2016 Suzuki Wagon R (660cc). I found a car yard in Kiambu, where I saw, tested, and agreed to purchase the car. After paying KSh 600,000 and signing the agreement, I returned to collect the car, only to find that the sellers had vanished. The yard next to Windsor Autos is still operating as if nothing happened. When we returned, they feigned ignorance and claimed they thought we were with the scammers.



I’ve been to Muthaiga Police Station, but they’ve only asked for money to facilitate their work. They even said that even if I go to the DCI, they will still ask for even more money. I’ve also contacted Absa, the bank where the money was sent, but they’ve been unhelpful. I talked to my bank Co-op, but they said now it's up to Absa. I’m attaching all the relevant documents for your verification, including the OB number from the police and the agreement.



The scammer remains active and bold, with his phone line still operational (0700044417/020 7867024). The guy who showed me the car was called Shedrack and here are his contacts (0781 500532/0741 422247). This guy is online, posting different profile pics, and seems to have connections that allow him to withdraw money from the bank and Mpesa easily.



I’m reaching out to you in hopes that your influence can make a difference.

















