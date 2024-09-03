Scandal-ridden Bishop BEN KIENGEI breaks silence after content creator PRITTY VISHY threatened to storm his church and cause chaos for body shaming her (LOOK).





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Controversial preacher Bishop Ben Kiengei has issued an apology to popular content creator Pritty Vishy for body shaming her.

Kiengei, who doubles up as a radio presenter, made negative comments about Pritty Vishy’s body during a show.

The video went viral, prompting him to issue a public apology to Vishy after facing a lot of criticism on social media.

He admitted that he went overboard and begged Vishy for forgiveness, saying he would not repeat the mistake in the future.

He further welcomed her for a church service.

“I am really sorry and I take this moment to highly apologise for mentioning your name in a show where I went overboard and mentioned you in the wrong way.

“Get a space in your heart to forgive me for addressing you in a wrong way. This will never happen in the future.

“I take it as my mistake. Pole my sister na karibu sana JCM Church,” he posted.





Vishy had threatened to storm Kiengei’s church on Sunday and confront him for body shaming her.





