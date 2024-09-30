KINDIKI is not good enough to be Deputy President; he is worse than GACHAGUA – RAILA’s man declares.





Monday, September 30, 2024 - Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has complicated President William Ruto’s political matrix ahead of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment tomorrow.

This comes after he downplayed the qualifications of the man President Ruto intends to elevate to the Deputy President position once Gachagua is impeached.

Taking to his X account, Ledama, who is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s right-hand man, said Interior CS Kithure Kindiki does not qualify to take Gachagua’s place, saying he could be worse than the current DP.

According to him, another person should be considered for the post should Gachagua be impeached.

"Hypothetically speaking, I have nothing against my friend Kithure Kindiki, I think he is a good guy but not good enough to make a deputy president.

"There are great men from the mountain and other parts of Kenya who can independently (in the interest of the nation) hold that office," Olekina wrote on X.

This comes even as the majority of Mt. Kenya leaders and residents have endorsed Kindiki to take over from Gachagua if he is impeached tomorrow.

Ruto has been pushing Kindiki behind the scenes to take control of the mountain after his fallout with the DP.

