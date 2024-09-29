A car belonging to missing taxi driver VICTORIA MUMBUA recovered in Nakuru and one suspect arrested (PHOTOs).





Monday, September 29, 2024 - A suspect was arrested on Sunday in Nakuru in connection with the disappearance of taxi driver Victoria Mumbua Muloki, who went missing after taking a ride request from Mombasa on Friday.

Her vehicle, a Nissan Serena with registration number KDQ 182F, was recovered at Mwariki Police Station.

Victoria’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Authorities in Nakuru say that the investigation is being handled by their counterparts in Mombasa but frustrations have risen over the delay in commencing interrogations.

Victoria's family and friends are now calling for immediate action to determine her location.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.