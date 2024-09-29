A car belonging to missing taxi driver VICTORIA MUMBUA recovered in Nakuru and one suspect arrested (PHOTOs).

Monday, September 29, 2024 - A suspect was arrested on Sunday in Nakuru in connection with the disappearance of taxi driver Victoria Mumbua Muloki, who went missing after taking a ride request from Mombasa on Friday.
Her vehicle, a Nissan
Serena with registration number KDQ 182F, was recovered at Mwariki Police
Station.
Victoria’s whereabouts
remain unknown.
Authorities in Nakuru say
that the investigation is being handled by their counterparts in Mombasa but
frustrations have risen over the delay in commencing interrogations.
Victoria's family and
friends are now calling for immediate action to determine her location.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
