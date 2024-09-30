GACHAGUA in tears as High Court gives MPs green light to impeach him – Look! No one can save him now





Monday, September 30, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua could be going home tomorrow after the High Court granted MPs the green light to impeach him for gross violation of the Constitution.

In a ruling, High Court Judge Bahati Mwamuye declined to give interim orders to stop the presentation of the impeachment motion against Gachagua in Parliament tomorrow.

This is after Gachagua allies, led by former United Democratic Alliance Secretary General Cleophas Malala, moved to court on Monday to stop the impeachment process.

As per the court documents, Malala through his lawyer Mwenda Njagi, wanted the court to grant orders to stop the tabling, debating, considering, or acting upon any motion for the removal or levying of sanctions against the DP

Malala further argued that the National Assembly and the Senate were currently unlawfully constituted and therefore lacked the mandate to debate the impeachment.

However, Judge Mwamuye cited the matter as urgent and directed the petitioner (Malala) to serve the National Assembly and the Senate together with other interested parties by the close of business on September 30, 2024.

The respondents and the interested parties have until October 3, 2024, to respond to the issues leveled against them and serve the court with the same response.

The case will be mentioned before the High Court on October 7, 2024, for further directions and issuance of orders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST