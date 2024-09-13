Kikuyu woman who married an old mzungu hoping to inherit his property laments after he died without writing a will - She received nothing (VIDEO).





Friday, September 13, 2024 -A Kikuyu woman has narrated how she married an old German mzungu hoping to inherit his property after his death, only to end up with nothing.

Speaking on Lynn Ngugi’s show, the woman said she received the news of her husband’s demise from the German government after he collapsed and died in the house while visiting his home country.

When she informed the German government that they were married, she was shocked after the government told her that she was not legally considered the man’s wife.

To make matters worse, the man had not written a will when he died.

She confessed that she cried for three days counting losses after reality dawned on her that she would not inherit anything from the man.

The old mzungu was very rich with a fleet of guzzlers and other multi-million properties.

She got married to him to inherit his wealth and was anxiously waiting for the day he would die so that she could turn into a millionaire.

“My brother and I cried for three days not because of the death but because we were counting losses after I inherited nothing,” she lamented.

