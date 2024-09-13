Forget the controversial MoneyFest, GEORGE RUTO buys another flashy matatu - This guy is swimming in money (PHOTO).





Friday, September 13, 2024 - President William Ruto’s son George has expanded his business empire by acquiring another flashy matatu.

The matatu was operating along the Embakasi route before he bought it recently.

It’s being fitted with a state-of-the-art music system and soon, it will hit the streets.

George is becoming a force to reckon with in the Nairobi matatu industry.

He has another matatu dubbed MoneyFest, which was in the headlines for breaking traffic rules.

Below is a photo of the matatu that he has reportedly acquired.









