NURU OKANGA exposes MUDAVADI for being stingy after they were given Sukumawiki and Ugali at his residence while his expensive dog ate meat (VIDEO).





Friday, September 13, 2024 - Fiery political activist Nuru Okanga has lamented after they were given ugali and sukumawiki at Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s residence.

Speaking during the Bunge La Mwananchi gathering at Jacaranda, Okanga said he was shocked when Mudavadi gave his expensive dog meat as they feasted on ugali and sukumawiki.

He claimed that Mudavadi’s dog eats special meat that is inspected by a doctor.

The meat is cooked by his staff and inspected by a doctor before it is given to the dog.

Okanga termed Mudavadi as a useless politician who lacked leadership skills.

