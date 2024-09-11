Rapper 50 CENT to drop his defamation suit against ex DAPHNE JOY after she accused him of assault and physical abuse

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - American rapper, 50 Cent is ready to drop the defamation lawsuit he filed against his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy.
The 49-year-old hitmaker and actor filed legal documents requesting
a judge dismiss his lawsuit, TMZ reported on Tuesday, September 10.
The controversial businessman originally filed the lawsuit
in May after Joy, 37, accused him of 'r@ping' and 'physically abusing'
her in the past.
She made the claims in an Instagram post after her ex called
her a 'sex worker' in March in response to a lawsuit filed against the rap
mogul Diddy by an alleged victim of sexual abuse amid a slew of damning
allegations made against him in recent months.
The request to dismiss 50 Cent's lawsuit will need to be
approved by the judge overseeing the case, but it will almost certainly be
approved.
The In Da Club rapper, who shares son Sire, 12, with
Joy, launched a lawsuit against his former partner in May after she made the
shocking allegations in a lengthy post, which also saw the star claim he was an
absent father.
50 Cent denied her allegations in a statement at the
time.
Daphne reportedly deleted the allegation post in order to
restore harmony with the rapper for the sake of their son, according to a
source who spoke with TMZ. The Power producer also removed his posts
about Daphne.
The pair had been embroiled in an online battle after music
producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones alleged in a sex trafficking lawsuit filed
against Diddy that Joy was a sex worker who had been paid by the
Bad Boy Records founder.
She has denied the lawsuit's claim that she was a sex worker
and has branded it 'character assassination.'
Joy made the rape claim after it emerged that 50 Cent was
seeking sole custody of their pre-teen son.
In a text written over a black background on Instagram, Joy
slammed her ex: 'Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping
me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will
handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had
for you as a father.'
'Curtis James Jackson,' she began, addressing him by his
full name.
'Everything is a joke to you until our safety is
compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and
chaos onto people's lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs?
For nothing,' she wrote.
‘We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a
father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1
mile away from you. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son
that you have never even earned,’ she added
'Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of
raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God
will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope
I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final
false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final
time.'
Jackson's representative released a statement on his behalf
to DailyMail, denying the accusations: 'The disturbing allegations in the sworn
pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my
twelve-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to
protect my son Sire.'
Although 50 Cent labelled his son as 'twelve' in his
statement, Sire was only 11 at the time.
'The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne
Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My
son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only
focus at this time,' he said.
In an Instagram post 50 Cent wrote to his ex, seemingly as a
response to her words: 'You moved a mile away in hopes of having another baby
with me but I was busy. So you moved back and then you started receiving money
from Brother Love. Now here we are, little sex worker.'
