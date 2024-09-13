Acting Inspector General of Police GILBERT MASENGELI sentenced to six months in Prison for contempt of court.





Friday, September 13, 2024 - High Court Judge Justice Lawrence Mugambi has sentenced Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli to six months in prison for contempt of court.

While delivering the sentence, Justice Mugambi emphasized that impunity and open defiance cannot be tolerated and warned that those determined to defy the law will not find refuge.

Masengeli was required to appear in court to explain the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of three people in Kitengela.

They went missing on August 19.

Several summons have been issued by the court but Masengeli has snubbed all of them.

In his ruling, Justice Mugambi directed Masengeli to present himself before the Commissioner General of Prisons and start serving his time at Kamiti Maximum Prison.

The Judge said that failure to this Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki should take steps to ensure Masengeli is incarcerated.

