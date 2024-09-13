Acting Inspector General of Police GILBERT MASENGELI sentenced to six months in Prison for contempt of court.

Friday, September 13, 2024 - High Court Judge Justice Lawrence Mugambi has sentenced Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli to six months in prison for contempt of court.
While delivering the sentence, Justice Mugambi emphasized that impunity and open defiance cannot be tolerated and warned that those determined to defy the law will not find refuge.
Masengeli was required to appear
in court to explain the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of three
people in Kitengela.
They went missing on August 19.
Several summons have been issued
by the court but Masengeli has snubbed all of them.
In his ruling, Justice Mugambi
directed Masengeli to present himself before the Commissioner General of
Prisons and start serving his time at Kamiti Maximum Prison.
The Judge said that failure to
this Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki should take steps to
ensure Masengeli is incarcerated.
