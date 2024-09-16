BISHOP FRANCIS MWANGI who was ordained in an event attended by politicians in Nakuru accused of impregnating the youth church matron - Reportedly picks ‘night ladies’ in the streets of Nakuru.





Monday, September 16, 2024 - Bishop Francis Mwangi of Holy Spirit Church of God in Njoro, Nakuru County has been accused of preying on his female church members.

The rogue bishop, who was ordained on Sunday in an event attended by politicians among them Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja, reportedly impregnated the youth church matron.

He is also fond of impregnating women in his church and ordering them to get rid of the pregnancies.

Further reports indicate that Bishop Mwangi is seen picking up ‘night ladies’ in the streets of Nakuru.

Below are photos of the rogue bishop when he was being ordained on Sunday.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.