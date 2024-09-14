Here is GACHAGUA‘s statement after 48 Mt Kenya MPs endorsed KINDIKI as the region’s political kingpin





Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has responded after 48 Members of Parliament from the Mt. Kenya region denounced him and endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as the region's political kingpin.

Speaking at the Central Kenya ASK show's official opening in Kabiru-ini grounds, Nyeri, on Friday, Gachagua termed the MPs as sell-outs.

The DP likened them to characters from an old Kikuyu tale involving a hyena and a hare where the hyena and the hare agree to beat their wives.

In the tale, the hare cleverly uses drums to avoid inflicting harm, leaving the hyena to do all the damage.

"Do you know our hyenas? Do you know them? Do you know them? Now our people, with everything that is going on, is there anything that you do not know?

"You know who the hyena is in this story, and you know the fools beating their wives.

"Despite the tribulations, I will stand firm. I fought for this government, and I will not move," Gachagua posed

The second in command further insisted that the MPs were motivated by personal greed rather than the interests of the Mt Kenya community.

He accused them of attempting to create divisions within the region for their gain, undermining the unity of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Gachagua revealed his awareness of the political maneuvering at play and his readiness to address it in due course.

"I do not know a lot of things. I am not so clever, but I am no fool either. There's is something that I know and when the right time comes I will speak," he said.

