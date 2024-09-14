ADEN DUALE joins 48 Mt Kenya leaders in slamming GACHAGUA for undermining President RUTO





Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Environment Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has joined 48 Mt Kenya Members of Parliament in slamming Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for undermining President William Ruto.

Gachagua has been traveling across the country urging the President and his team to stop deceiving Kenyans and to be honest with them, rather than making fake promises.

Gachagua’s sentiments seem to have irked Duale, who stated that it is wrong for Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders to criticize the government they are serving in.

The former Defence CS pointed out that while some Kenya Kwanza leaders are vocal in attacking Ruto, they forget that they were all part of the campaign that brought him to power.

"If you want to be respected by those above you, you must also show respect.

"So, I ask Kenya Kwanza leaders, we were all with the president; we campaigned with him.

"We collectively committed ourselves to the president's manifesto.

"Today, you cannot hold a position in government and at the same time contradict and say it is only the president who must deliver.

"No. All of us must deliver for the people of Kenya. As for me, I assist the president," Duale said.

Duale's sentiments come a day after 48 members of Parliament abandoned Gachagua and endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki as the region’s political kingpin.

