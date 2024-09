Saturday, September 14, 2024 - A psychologist has shared the fastest way to get over someone when a relationship ends.

He shared what worked for him while answering a question from an X user.

"What’s the fastest way to move on from someone?" a lady asked on X.

The psychologist replied: "Get busy. When my last relationship ended, I was interning in a rehab. No time to process it sef.

"You'll just come to work and hear that patient don jump fence."