HARVEY WEINSTEIN indicted on new charges in New York







Thursday, September 12, 2024 - A Manhattan grand jury has indicted Harvey Weinstein on new charges, prosecutors said at a hearing Thursday, September 12.

“The grand jury has indicted Mr. Weinstein,” prosecutor Nicole Blumberg said in court.

The indictment detailing the charges, however, will remain sealed until Weinstein is arraigned. It could include sexual assault allegations from three women, prosecutors said at a separate hearing last week.

The disgraced movie producer was not present at the hearing because he was not medically cleared to attend after undergoing a heart procedure earlier this week.

Prosecutors began presenting a case to the grand jury in mid-August. They did not identify the three accusers by name but described their allegations at the hearing last week.

One alleged assault occurred at a residential building in Manhattan in the winter months between 2005 and 2006. Another accuser is said to have been sexually assaulted in a hotel in Tribeca in May 2016.

A third woman has alleged Weinstein sexually assaulted her at the Tribeca Grand Hotel, according to the hearing transcript.

Prosecutors have said the new indictment is not tied to Jessica Mann and Mimi Haley, whose allegations are tied to the charges Weinstein is set to be retried on in November.

Prosecutors have indicated they’d like to see the cases combined, but Weinstein’s defence opposes the move.

Weinstein remains in prison while he appeals a separate 2022 conviction in Los Angeles when he was found guilty on three sexual assault charges and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Weinstein, 72, was convicted in 2020 of first-degree criminal s3xual act and third-degree rape. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison, but his conviction was overturned on appeal in April.